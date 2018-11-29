Gainesville police looking for missing man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Gainesville Police Department asked for help Wednesday tracking down a missing person.

According to a release from officers, Thomas Brown, 44, was last seen at the Wood Springs Suites on Southwest 41st Boulevard. He hasn't been heard from since Nov. 9.

Officers said Brown was wearing a black shirt with a skull design on the back (pictured above). He is known to ride a blue mountain bike.

It's unclear if he is in danger. If seen call the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 955-1818.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.