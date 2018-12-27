Volunteers on horseback search for missing Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Volunteers on horseback are partnering with the Gainesville Police Department to search for a man who's been missing since Nov. 9.

Thomas Brown, 44, was last seen at the Wood Springs Suites on Southwest 41st Boulevard.

The volunteers will be searching Thursday in the wooded area around Grace Marketplace, which is near where Brown was last seen.

He has not been heard from since he was reported missing.

Officers said Brown was wearing a black shirt with a skull design on the back (pictured above). He is known to ride a blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rappa at 352-393-7684 or the non-emergency number 352-955-1818.

