1-year-old, father shot by babysitter in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville man is facing two attempted murder charges after a shooting Tuesday night that injured a 1-year-old boy and his father, the Gainesville Police Department said.

Police said Darrell Wilson, 26, fired two shots at Torrance Lee while Lee was holding his son in his arms. The boy was hit in the face and Lee was hit in the abdomen, police said.

According to Wilson's arrest report, Lee and the boy's mother, Naya Lee, were dropping the boy off at Wilson's house Tuesday night to be babysat when Wilson got offended seeing Torrance Lee hugging and kissing the boy.

Wilson, who has babysat the child before and was reportedly in a relationship with Naya Lee, grabbed the boy out of Torrance Lee's hands, according to the report.

Torrance Lee got out of the car to ask Wilson what was wrong, and Naya Lee took the child from Wilson and handed him to Torrance Lee to hold, the report said.

As she was doing that, Wilson got a handgun and fired the two shots, police said.

The boy and Torrance Lee were both wounded and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Lee was reportedly in stable condition as the bullet missed all internal organs, and the infant suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

“As a father myself, I cannot understand how someone would make the decision to shoot towards an infant, especially one that you have cared for,” GPD spokesman Officer Ben Tobias said. “I am so thankful that this little baby survived this incident, even though they will wear scars on their face for the rest of their life.”

Police said Wilson admitted to firing the shots and that he told investigators “he acted in self-defense because (Torrance Lee) walked toward him with a mean look on his face.”

Police said a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was found in Wilson's home.

Wilson is being held without bond in the Alachua County Jail.

