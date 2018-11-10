Alachua Co. Sheriff's investigating the murder of Joseph Green

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Alachua County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help regarding information about a murder.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call about a man lying in the road on S.W. 62nd Terrace at 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Joseph Green, 62, bleeding from a gunshot wound. Fire-rescue transported Green to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers (352) 372-7867.

