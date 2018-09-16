Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville man is dead after police say he broke into a northwest condo and was shot by the homeowner.

Police responded to a home on NW 28th Lane at 6:52 a.m. Sunday morning, after the elderly homeowner called police to report he had just shot an intruder in his home. When police arrived, they found Gregory Miller, 52, lying inside the living room with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted emergency aid but Miller died on the scene.

Investigators are still working to identify what led up to the shooting. The elderly homeowner has been cooperative with police, and charges are not expected to be filed.

