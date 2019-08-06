How to get cash or an Xbox in exchange for your gun

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Got unwanted firearms, but you're not sure what to do with them?

The Gainesville Police Department has an answer for you.

The department is partnering with the State Attorney's Office to host a gun buyback event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be at 800 NE 14th St. behind the fire station on the corner in Gainesville.

GPD said the event is designed to collect unwanted firearms and to get guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.

Guns that have been found or were stolen can also be turned in, no questions asked, police said.

Anyone turning in a firearm during the four hours of the buyback "will have full immunity."

Any age can participate in the buyback, and youth turning in guns will be celebrated.

You can get either cash or an Xbox (while supplies last) in exchange for the gun.

