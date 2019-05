GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A small, four-passenger plane tipped onto its nose after the front landing gear collapsed on Monday at the Gainesville Regional Airport, authorities said.

WCJB-TV said two people were on board the plane. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, no injuries were reported.

GFR told WCJB that a small amount of hydraulic fluid leaked, but was easily cleaned up.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.