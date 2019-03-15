Police: Man arrested after Gainesville native found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week that left a 31-year-old man dead and a woman wounded, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said an arrest warrant was obtained Thursday for James Eugene Boykins Jr. and he was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Just after midnight Saturday, according to the Police Department, officers found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds and a woman who had been shot near a food store on Northeast 8th Avenue, east of State Road 24.

Police said the man was identified as Montez Davis, a Gainesville native. The woman, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital, where she was reportedly in stable condition.

Police said witnesses reported there was an argument before the shooting occurred.

According to police, detectives then applied for and obtained the arrest warrant for Boykins. After he was taken into custody by U.S. marshals, he was taken to GPD and will later be transported to the Alachua County jail, investigators said.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have information about the case to call Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP, or Detective J. Castor at 352-393-7681 or 352-872-2101.

