Police: Man tries to elude officers on motorized tricycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old man who tried to ride away from police on a stolen motorized tricycle didn't get very far, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said Joshua Mimbs was spotted knocking on doors in a Gainesville neighborhood asking for a bicycle and looking into a home.

When officers arrived, they spotted Mimbs riding a three-wheeled Schwinn bicycle that had been outfitted with an electric motor, police said. They tried to pull Mimbs over, but he kept riding away and then tried to run off, but he was quickly stopped, police said.

They said he agreed to show officers where he “found” the tricycle.

Police said Mimbs, who was already on probation for grand theft auto, had broken into the home and taken the tricycle, which was worth $600, from the garage.

He was booked into the Alachua County jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, resisting an officer without violence and probation violation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.