Residents displaced after fire at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a report of a kitchen fire in an apartment complex Saturday night.

Crews arrived at the Gainesville Place Apartments on SW 35th Place at 10:20 p.m.and found an apartment filled with smoke.

Residents reported that they had a fire on the stove in the kitchen of the apartment.

Heat from the fire activated a sprinkler head located in the kitchen which contained the fire, and gave residents in the building a chance to exit the structure safely.

Several residents were displaced due to the damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews used Positive Pressure Ventilation to remove smoke from the apartment and capped the sprinkler to avoid any further water damage.

