GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A twin-engine plane with mechanical problems made a hard landing Thursday at Gainesville Regional Airport, according to Gainesville Fire-Rescue.

The pilot radioed that the plane with four people aboard was having problems with its landing gear. Firefighters were standing by as the plane skidded down and off the runway.

All the occupants were able to climb out and walk away.

Officials said the airport remained open and no flights were delayed.