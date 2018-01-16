5 people shot in Alachua, police say

ALACHUA, Fla. - Five people were shot Monday night in the city of Alachua, which is about 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, authorities said.

It happened about 7 p.m. near North Main Street and Northwest 157th Place in the city limits of Alachua.

An Alachua Police Department spokesman told News4Jax that the conditions of the five shot are unknown.

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist.

