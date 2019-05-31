Amber Alert issued for Central Florida teen

Photos of Bruce Hagans and vehicle provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for an Orange County teenage boy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday night.

Bruce Hagans, 16, was reported missing Friday.

According to the FDLE, he was last seen wearing a gray shirt in the area of Lincoln Terrance in Winter Garden, which is about 15 miles west of Orlando.

Bruce was abducted by a light-skinned black man with dreadlocks, driving a dark gray Infiniti G37, who may be armed and dangerous, the FDLE said.

Bruce is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that if you see them, do not approach and call the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482 or 911.



