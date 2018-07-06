Anti-racing advocates call attention to greyhound hauling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Four months before voters decide whether to end greyhound racing in Florida, a group supporting the ban is pointing to reports of eight dogs who died while being transported. But dog breeders say their track record speaks for itself.

Littermates Butternut and Chickasaw were 2 years old when they died after getting loose from their trainer and running a lap around the Orange Park Dog Track.

Both dogs died shortly after being transported from morning school at Orange Park to the local kennel facility about 20 minutes away.

“This is a part of the industry that most people don't know -- the hauling aspect -- that many are hauled long distances just to race,” said Kate MacFall, with Protect Dogs - Yes on 13.

Over the last five years, six other dogs in the state died during or after being transported.

The deaths occurred while the dogs were being transported to five of the state's 12 dog tracks.

In all of the deaths, investigators found no violations of rules or state law, and the cases were closed.



The industry also points to the fact that an estimated 2.5 million greyhounds were successfully transported statewide in 2017 alone.

“We probably have a better safety transportation record than Greyhound Bus Lines or than a school system or than a nursing home does,” said Jack Cory, with the Florida Greyhound Association. "So all of the allegations by political activists are just that. They're mirrors and they're smoke and they're political activists.”

But anti-racing advocates say the conditions on those rides can be hot and cramped.

“Some have air conditioning. Some don’t. But it’s just an interesting aspect and just one more reason why this industry is antiquated and not kind to the dogs," MacFall said.

Both sides agree that one death is too many.

“Athletes die. Athletes get hurt. Athletes have heart attacks after a strenuous football game or a baseball game,” Cory said.. "It happens. It's unfortunate.”

Without detailed causes of death, it may never be known whether it was simply the dogs' time or a direct result of conditions on the haulers.

The proposed constitutional amendment needs 60 percent approval to pass.

News4Jax tried multiple times to contact the Orange Park Kennel Club but received no response.

