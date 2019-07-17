12 arrested on drug charges & 7 sought in 'Summer Roundup'

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A dozen people have been arrested on drug-related charges and seven people are wanted in "2019 Summer Roundup," the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Over the last several months, according to the Sheriff's Office, narcotics detectives conducted numerous investigations into the sale, purchase and possession of illegal drugs in Baker County.

Recently, detectives and deputies began arresting suspects involved in the drug-related investigations.

As of Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office, 12 suspects had been arrested on drug-related charges.

Deputies said warrants have been obtained for seven suspects, who have yet to be taken into custody.

"As I have previously stated, the Baker County Sheriff's Office is committed to keeping our citizens safe. We are continuing to investigate," said Sheriff Scotty Rhoden. "Our community deserves the best and my narcotics detectives will continue to get the job done."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of the seven people still sought is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-259-2861 or email narcotics@bakerso.com.

Baker County Sheriff's Office Suspects sought (Image courtesy: Baker County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.