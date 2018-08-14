3 adults accused of child neglect; 2 also face drug charges

Shelia Crews, Dwight Davis and Richard Davis were charged with child neglect. The two men were also arrested on drug charges.

When deputies went to a Sanderson home last week to arrest a man on charges of selling drugs, they encountered two other adults and two children, and found drug paraphernalia among other things cluttering the residence, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reported finding holes in the floor of the Abernathy Circle house, some covered with unsecured pieces of wood, items of clothing or a pillow. They said there were electrical sockets and wires hanging from the wall and exposed insulation in the shower. The hot water heater was also exposed to the shower area with a portion of the wall missing, the report said.

Dwight Wray Davis, Richard Davis and Shelia Lynn Crews were arrested on charges of child neglect. Dwight and Richard Davis were also charged with drug offenses.

The Sheriff's Office has not said who took custody of Crews' two children.



