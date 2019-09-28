Seven accused meth dealers arrested in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that a number of people were arrested on drug-related charges during September. Deputies said all the suspects are charged with crimes related to the illegal sale or trafficking of methamphetamine.

Narcotics detectives recovered several ounces of meth during the arrests, and all the accused remain in custody at the Baker County Detention Center.

The people arrested are identified as:

Ian Michael Dickins, 37

Melissa Branch, 31

Cale Bennett, 19

Elexia Strube, 27

Mark Young, 42

Christina Parker, 31

Celinda Long, 40

Baker County deputies said some of those who were arrested became targets of narcotics-related investigations that stemmed from citizen complaints. Detectives urge anyone who believes that they have information about illegal drug activity to report it by calling 904-259-2861 or via email at narcotics@bakerso.com.

