Baker County deputies rule deadly shootings of 2 dogs justified

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Baker County Sheriff's Office have determined the deadly shootings of two dogs were justified.

The owners of Esa the Rottweiler, and Pup-Pup, the pit bull mix, said their animals were killed and dumped on the side of a dirt road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Baker County couple says dogs were tortured, shot, killed

According to the Sheriff's Office, the killings of the two animals were justified after the dogs went onto someone's property and went after children, adults and another family's pet.

Investigators said adults fought off the dogs with yard tools before one of the adults shot and killed the dogs. The dogs' bodies were found on the side of Wint Ruis Road.

