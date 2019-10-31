Baker County deputies seek help to find missing, endangered man

The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help to find a missing man who is believed to be endangered.

Harold Alan Hare, 38, was reported missing Oct. 13.

He was last seen by his daughter on Sept. 30 after he left her home in Macclenny on foot.

Harold suffers from several health issues that may require medical attention, and he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and a camouflage hat that displayed the number "88" on the front.

Anyone who has been in contact with Harold or has any information about his potential whereabouts is asked to call the Baker County Sheriff's Office at 904-259-2861.

