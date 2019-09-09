Police: Baker County student had journal for carrying out school shooting

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old Baker County High School student was arrested Monday after a teacher confiscated a notebook from the student that outlined strategies for carrying out a mass shooting at the school, the Sheriff's Office said.

School resource deputies removed the student from class without incident and, upon reviewing the journal, detectives from Baker County Sheriff's Office responded to further investigate.

Deputies reported that some of the content in the student's journal included specific dates and times that a shooting should occur, the locations at which the shooting should be carried out on campus and the order in which certain people should be attacked.

The student admitted writing the plans but denied intent to carry them out, officials with the Sheriff's Office said.

The student, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with making threats to kill and/or conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony, and will be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Gainesville.

"The cooperative effort between the Baker County School System and the Baker County Sheriff's Office to train and inform staff allowed for a quick response and removal of the student from campus," Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said. "This is an important reminder for our children to ‘See something, say something.' Parents and guardians, please remind your children of the importance of the ‘See something, say something' message. As a community, we will continue to work together to keep our children safe. May God continue to guide and protect everything we do to keep our schools a safe place to learn and grow."

