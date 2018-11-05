Little League coach gets prison time for messaging teen girl

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A Baker County Little League softball coach was sentenced to 30 months in prison for inappropriately messaging a teenager, according to court documents.

Investigators said Timothy Weathers, 29, met the 13-year-old girl while volunteer coaching during the springtime. He began sending suggestive messages to the girl through Facebook Messenger.

When her parents saw the messages, they contacted police. Det. Robert Simpkins, with the Baker County Sheriff's Office, led the investigation.

"Our Little League does an excellent job doing background checks and screening anyone who does (play) ball with the children," Simpkins said. "This guy has no history. His background could have been done on him and he has no history of this kind."

Posing as the teenager on Facebook, Simpkins began speaking to Weathers, investigators said. Weathers sent private photos of himself through Messenger, and a photo of $1,600, offering them to the girl for "making out."

According to investigators, Weathers planned to meet the girl for sex, but never did. Weathers was arrested in June and pleaded no contest to charges of soliciting a minor and transmission of material harmful to minors.

"We are absolutely pleased to have someone like this out of our community, off the streets, away from the temptation that would be there for them if they were a volunteer," Simpkins said.

Weathers was sentenced to 30 months in prison and seven years of probation. He is a registered sex offender for life and no longer allowed near groups of children.

