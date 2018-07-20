DCF impostor tried to take Baker County child, deputies say

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - Deputies in Glen St. Mary are on the lookout for an impostor claiming to be from the Department of Children and Families, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to investigators, a woman with a dark tan and curly hair who identified herself as "Lauren" visited a home at 7:40 a.m. Friday on Orbey Rhoden Road in Glen St. Mary.

"Lauren" was wearing a blue polo style shirt, khaki pants and heels. She told the mother who answered the door that she was there to take custody of the mother's child due to abuse.

When asked, "Lauren" was unable to provide identification proving she worked for DCF. The mother advised "Lauren" she was going to call the Sheriff's Office. When the mother returned to the door, "Lauren" had left in her truck, which was described as a new model white Ford F-150.

The truck had a black wraparound brush guard, running boards and what was either a Florida specialty license plate or a plate from out of state.

The Sheriff's Office noted there were no active DCF custody orders active in Baker County, and the mother was not under DCF investigation.

Anyone who comes in contact with the suspected DCF impostor, or see a truck resembling the one described, should contact the Baker County Sheriff's Office.