Deputies: Man arrested after meth, ecstasy found in WD-40 can during traffic stop

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday after meth and ecstasy was discovered during a traffic stop, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said.

Roger Scott Woods, 46, of Glen St. Mary, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Since an arrest warrant charging Woods with violating the terms of his probation had been previously issued, according to the Sheriff's Office, narcotics detective took a "special interest in apprehending him" during the traffic stop Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office noted that Woods was sentenced Aug. 27 to five years of drug offender probation.

During the traffic stop, detectives said they located 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, several ecstasy pills and numerous plastic baggies, which were hidden inside a fake WD-40 can.

