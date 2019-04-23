Deputies: Young boy drowns in Baker County retention pond

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A young boy pulled from a retention pond off West Minnesota Avenue in Macclenny drowned Tuesday morning, according to Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden.

The Sheriff's Office spokesman said the boy, first described as a toddler, was found about 10:30 a.m. in a retention pond. First responders performed CPR and took him to Frasier Hospital in Macclenny, but he died.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene learning more, including why the retention pond across from a small apartment complex is not fenced.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photos courtesy of The Baker County Press

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.