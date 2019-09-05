Deputies: Flight, fight, end with drug arrests in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's Office two Brunswick, Georgia, men are facing a slew of charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, battery on a police K-9 and armed burglary after a traffic stop.

Deputies said early last Thursday morning that Derrick Alce, 45, and Laquintin Geddis, 26, were pulled over just south of I-10 on State Road 121 for traveling in a car with faulty equipment when they decided to run from authorities..

Deputies chased the men. Alce, who had been driving the car, pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at a deputy during the chase before disappearing into the dark, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies said they called in police dogs to help in the search and Alce was caught after K-9 Audie sniffed him out as he tried to hide in a closet at a Travelodge. Deputies said Alce tried to punch the K-9 but lost that fight and was taken into custody, and a handgun was found nearby.

About an hour later, deputies said Geddis became so tired from running and hiding that he walked into the lobby of the Travelodge, possibly to rent a room, when deputies arrested him as well with the help of K-9 Audie.

Investigators said they recovered two pistols and about 5 ounces of a drug known as bath salts.

