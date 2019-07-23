Firehouse Subs donates $26K worth of equipment to Macclenny firefighters

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Macclenny Fire-Rescue was awarded $26,758 worth of lifesaving equipment Tuesday by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The donation includes two thermal imaging cameras and two thermal imaging camera upgrades which will increase the department’s speed and accuracy when performing searches for citizens and firefighters.

Local first responders, lead fire instructor at Florida Gateway Community College Billy Brideson and local Firehouse franchisee Jeremy Cain participated in a ceremony Tuesday at Macclenny Fire-Rescue Station One. Cain and his daughter, firefighter Lyric Murphy, wore turnout gear donated by the Foundation to the Macclenny Fire Department and Baker County Fire Department.

Since 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $7.2 million in Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.