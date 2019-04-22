Former Baker County High football star killed in South Florida

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A former star athlete from Baker County was shot to death this weekend in South Florida.

William Bloodsaw, 19, was killed Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, where he was celebrating with his family after signing paperwork to join the Air Force.

His mother, Linda Bloodsaw, said someone fired a gun, shooting Bloodsaw in the back while he was sitting in a car.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't make my mind believe this happened to him," she told News4Jax by phone Monday from Fort Lauderdale. "I just woke up now and I probably got 30 minutes of sleep. I woke up screaming his name."

Bloodsaw graduated last year from Baker County High School. He was a well-known and well-liked standout on the Wildcats football team. His parents said he kept straight As and never got in trouble.

Monday was a somber day at Baker County High, as students were still shocked by Bloodsaw's death.

"It's just upsetting. He was such a large part of people's lives," said friend Garett Lewis. "He was such a bright person, happy person to be around. It’s such a shame. He was such a good friend, friendly to everybody."

His fellow classmates are coming to grips with what happened.

"It was a shock," said friend Mallory Rhoden. "William is definitely one of our star students. He always had a smile on his face. He was friendly to everyone."

WATCH: Friends remember Baker County High School graduate who was shot and killed

Rhoden said she had just been with Bloodsaw a couple of weekends ago when he attended the school's prom with his girlfriend, who is a senior.

"We were all dancing having a good time, hanging out, and went to a friend’s house after and sat around and talked," Rhoden said.

News4Jax was told Bloodsaw's girlfriend, Katelyn, was not at school Monday as she was at home, mourning the loss of her boyfriend.

"She is taking it pretty rough," Rhoden said. "It’s traumatic. I couldn’t imagine it."

Katelyn's mother said her daughter was in Fort Lauderdale when the deadly shooting happened.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Bloodsaw's death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests had been made as of Monday.

Bloodsaw’s parents will be making plans for his funeral and trying to get their son’s body back to Baker County so they can lay him to rest.

