15-year-old girl killed in Baker County crash

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Bertha Mae Harris Road in Glen St. Mary. According to troopers, Jesslyn Barnwell, who was the passenger in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, was killed when the truck overturned.

The 16-year-old girl who was driving the truck was said to have minor injuries.

