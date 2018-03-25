Man accused of making threats on social media arrested, Baker County deputies say

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - A man accused of making threats on social media has been arrested, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it was made aware Saturday of a situation in which a person was making threats on social media and pictured himself posing with various weapons that ranged from handguns to shotguns and assault-style rifles.

The recipient of the messages from Brandon Yancey, 44, provided screenshots of the conversation, in which Yancey said, "Thinking about doing something. Do not know if I should. Recent events say go for it." Deputies said the various pictures of Yancey posing with different firearms in the same conversation were provided along with the statement.

The Sheriff's Office learned Yancey had recently been terminated by his employer, and it was believed that Yancey was distraught over the firing and was possibly seeking retaliation, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office made contact with Yancey and other family members at his residence at 1:39 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said detectives began to speak with Yancey about the threats and recent images posted on his Facebook page.

Yancey confirmed he had posted pictures of him displaying the firearms while in conversation on social media, but denied he specifically threatened anyone, according to the Sheriff's Office. He also admitted to the recent event of being terminated from employment.

Deputies said the conversation went on with Yancey describing firearms that were his in the home, which he shares with his parents.

A search warrant was eventually executed on Yancey's home, in which numerous firearms were recovered upon completion of the search warrant, deputies said.

The firearms and items taken from the home and in Yancey's bedroom included several assault-style rifles, handguns, an AK-47 assault rifle, a black skull mask, gloves and clothing, all which were observed by Yancey in pictures he posted to social media, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said other notable firearms and accessories, such as stocks from rifles and extended capacity magazines, were also seized from the home.

Yancey was taken to the Baker County Detention Center, deputies said.

