Medical marijuana facility to break ground in Baker County

News Service of Florida

Sanderson, Fla. - A new medical marijuana indoor cultivation facility is coming to Baker County.

Acreage Holdings and the Baker County Chamber of Commerce are holding an official groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. at the site of the new building, which is now an abandoned tile plant on Arden Rhoden Road in Sanderson.

A spokesperson for Acreage referred to the event as " a budding relationship with the Sanderson community and the state of Florida."

The indoor cultivation facility will eventually grow 25,000 plants and, at capacity, employ 80 people.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.