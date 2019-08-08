Nursing home workers accused of abusing 85-year-old patient

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Two nursing assistants who worked at the Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center have been arrested after they were accused of abusing an elderly patient, according to an arrest report from the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the nursing assistants were helping an 85-year-old woman get dressed for breakfast on Aug. 2 when the incident took place. It was caught on surveillance camera.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the surveillance video shows Rikki Davis, 21, and Trestany Wilkerson, 20, forcefully push the woman onto a bed. Investigators said the woman was pulled up by a shirt that was wrapped around her neck.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman was then thrown into a wheelchair. When the woman tapped Davis' arm, police said, Davis slapped the woman and yelled, "Quit hitting!"

Investigators said Wilkerson was then seen covering the camera with a cloth. According to the Sheriff's Office, the patient is legally blind, has osteoporosis and was being treated for a spinal injury.

Davis and Wilkerson turned themselves in Thursday afternoon. They were both held on a $50,000 bond.

Macclenny Nursing and Rehab said Davis and Wilkerson were fired. The nursing home said it immediately contacted police. A statement reads in part:

"We will complete our own internal investigation and have conducted quality improvement performance initiatibves to appropriately address this unfortunate situation."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.