Teen accused of stealing BMW, crashing in hit-and-run

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager was arrested after a BMW was stolen from a church parking lot and later involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Brenton Davis, 18, was arrested for grand theft, burglary and petit theft, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, cash was stolen from one vehicle parked at the Congregational Holiness Church in Glen St. Mary. A second vehicle, a 2015 BMW, was stolen from the parking lot.

On Sunday afternoon, Davis, who was driving the BMW, was involved in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of State Road 121 South and Mud Lake Road, the Sheriff's Office said. They were able to track the BMW using GPS, and it was later found abandoned in Sanderson.

Footprints were seen outside the BMW, according to the Sheriff's Office, and police K-9s were used to track Davis. He was spotted in a wooded area and taken into custody.

