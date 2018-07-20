Woman with autism reported missing in Baker County

MACCLENNY, Fla. - A search is underway for a Baker County woman diagnosed with autism, who went missing this week, authorities said.

Michaelah Wilkerson's mother reported her missing Wednesday, according to a news release from the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Wilkerson was last seen wearing black shorts and black shirt, and she was carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-259-2861.

