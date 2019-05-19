Big alligator spotted walking down street in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - That's a big gator. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got a call Saturday about an 11-foot-6 inch alligator walking down Southwest 32nd Street in Ocala and when they responded they found the huge reptile.

Deputies kept an eye on the gator until officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was able to come out and take custody of the gator to relocate him to a secluded area.

Never a dull moment in Marion County was the caption put up on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

