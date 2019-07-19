Body camera captures Florida deputy's brush with lightning

HUDSON, Fla. - A routine call for service took a startling turn when lightning struck just 20 feet from where a Florida deputy was standing.

The close call happened sometime Wednesday as Pasco County Sheriff’s Cpl. Kevin Stevenson got out of his patrol vehicle and walked toward the entrance of a business.

Stevenson’s body camera was rolling as the bolt surged to the ground. The lightning can't be seen, but the resulting thunderclap was jarring enough to make the deputy flinch.

"What the?" Stevenson could be heard telling a bystander. "Holy cow! You’d better go back inside, ma’am."

No one was hurt, but it’s safe to say the episode left everyone a little bit rattled.

