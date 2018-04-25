Body of man who killed Gilchrist deputies still not claimed

Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were gunned down as they ate lunch in a Trenton restaurant.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No one has claimed the body of the man who shot and killed two Gilchrist County deputies while they were eating lunch last Thursday, the medical examiner told News4Jax.

John Hubert Highnote, 59, killed himself in his truck after he shot Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, as they were eating lunch at a Trenton restaurant.

Bill Grotjahn, with the Medical Examiner's Office in neighboring Alachua County, said that Highnote's body has not been claimed.

News4Jax has not been able to obtain a picture of Highnote, but visited his home in Bell and talked to neighbors, who said he kept to himself.

The two deputies were laid to rest Tuesday.

Ramirez leaves behind a wife along with his two young children. He had seven years of law enforcement experience, serving at the Williston Police Department and the Levy County Sheriff's Office before joining the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

Lindsey, who the sheriff said worked on Ramirez's shift, served more than three years with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, first joining the agency in 2013.

Police said the motive in the killings may never be known.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.