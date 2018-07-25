3rd man arrested after Bradford County deputy-involved shooting

STARKE, Fla. - Investigators said a third man arrested Wednesday was inside the car that was pursued by police before two deputies opened fire and killed a man, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deontay Anqawn Risby, 21, was arrested after he admitted to being the third person inside the car, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators also discovered at some point during Tuesday's incident, Risby was in possession of a firearm.

Risby was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with violation of probation, stemming from previous felony arrests that include robbery and burglary.

Risby was booked into the Bradford County Jail. He was scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The man who the Sheriff's Office said was driving the car deputies were pursuing, Jaylon Hankerson, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of fleeing and attempting to elude. He was given a $75,000 bond and, should he post bond, must wear a GPS monitor and abide by a curfew.

WATCH: Hankerson's first appearance

The Sheriff's Office told News4Jax Devaughdre' Delsha Rogers, the man who was shot and killed Tuesday by two Bradford County deputies, was carrying an assault-style rifle as he ran toward a building filled with children. Investigators said Rogers was also in the car and was fatally shot following the pursuit.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.