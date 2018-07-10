AAA drops 'speed trap' label from Lawtey

There's a new sheriff in town! It's official: the notorious speed trap town of Waldo has been taken over by NEW law enforcement.

LAWTEY, Fla. - At the request of the police chief of Lawtey the AAA has agreed to remove its designation of the small Bradford County city as a speed trap.

"All AAA travel products will no longer have the 'Traffic Trap' designation on them for the city of Lawtey," AAA Public Policy Manager Karen Morgan said.

Lawtey and Waldo, both on U.S. 301, were designated by the AAA as speed traps decades ago, and posted billboards on the highway warning motorists. Waldo’s six-man police force was disbanded in 2014, ending that speed trap.

Lawtey’s new chief, Shane Bennett, hired about that same time, requested last summer that the AAA lift the designation. He provided them information that police there average 17 tickets a day, which is one for every 1,000 cars that pass on U.S. 301.

On Monday, an AAA letter to Lawtey Mayor Jimmie Scott announced the good news.

"We applaud the proactive traffic safety efforts Chief Bennett has employed such as increased warnings, a focus on officer training and participation in national traffic safety campaigns. AAA will continue to encourage all motorists to observe speed limit signs and recognize that posted limits are considered maximum safe speeds for ideal traffic and weather conditions. Likewise, AAA continues to urge all law enforcement agencies to practice visible and preventive traffic law enforcement exclusively for the purpose of improving traffic safety."

Bennett said he was pleased the AAA agreed to remove the label from his city.

“As with any police agency, no matter how large or small, the goal is to provide public safety and quality citizen services and to do it respectfully and honestly," Bennett said.

