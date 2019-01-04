Bradford County Sheriff's Office asks for help catching would-be burglars

BRADFORD, Fla. - Deputies in Bradford County are hoping the public can help them track down three would-be burglars who tried to break into the Sunoco gas station in Hampton about 2:14 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Investigators said three people approached the front door of the Sunoco and one used a baseball bat to break the building's glass door.

Detectives said they also cut the phone wires on the outside of the building in an attempt to disable the alarm, but when the glass door was broken, the alarm went off and the three would-be burglars fled.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Logan Hough at (904) 966-6161.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.