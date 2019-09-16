Deputies: Can you ID this suspect in arson case?

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a suspect in an arson case.

Deputies said that on July 7, they were called to a suspected arson on Southeast 109th Street outside Hampton.

The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations was called in and took over as the lead investigating agency.

State investigators later obtained photos of the suspect and asked for help from BCSO to ID the person in the photos.

If you have any information regarding this case, or recognize the subject pictured, contact Sgt. Brad Witt at 904-368-3927.

