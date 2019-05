LAWTEY, Fla. - A 12-year-old was shot in the head Monday evening in the town of Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Undersheriff Brad Smith said deputies were sent to the scene on Northwest County Road 125, a few miles west of U.S. 301. The child was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the child was unclear.

News4Jax is working to gather more information.

