Deputies: Driver escapes before train collides with SUV

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of an SUV was able to get out of the vehicle before it was struck by a train Thursday night, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at the railroad tracks crossing U.S. 301 at South Walnut Street.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the SUV driver turned onto the tracks, accidentally thinking it was a side road, as a train was about to cross U.S. 301.

Deputies said the driver was able to exit the SUV, but the train collided with it. No one else was in the vehicle.

As of 11:20 p.m., the train was still stopped on the tracks, causing a traffic detour on northbound and southbound U.S. 301.

Deputies asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.