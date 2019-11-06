FHP: 21-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A young man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:15 p.m. at Northeast 17th Avenue and State Road 230.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 1998 Volvo S70 was traveling south on Northeast 17th Avenue, approaching S.R. 230, as a 1993 Nissan pickup was traveling east on S.R. 230, approaching Northeast 17th Avenue.

Troopers said the driver of the Volvo had a stop sign, but traveled through the intersection without yielding the right of way to the Nissan. That's when, according to troopers, the front of the Nissan struck the rear of the Volvo, causing the Volvo to rotate and hit a stop sign.

The driver of the Volvo took off and could not be located, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old Starke man, was taken UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol report shows it's unclear whether he was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.



