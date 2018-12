A man was killed late Saturday night after driving his car into the path of another in Bradford County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Seth Howard, 24, of Gainesville, was driving north on SW State Road 231 at 11:20 p.m. when he crossed the center median and struck Antonio Flaherty's Toyota Camry head-on.

Howard died of his injuries. Flaherty and his passenger Neymar Flaherty were both taken to UF Heath Gainesville with serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.