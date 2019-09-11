Starke Truck Route scheduled to open this week

STARKE, Fla. - The Starke Truck Route is scheduled to open to traffic later this week, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Crews are expected to begin opening the southbound lanes of the truck route Thursday evening and will then start opening the northbound lanes early Friday morning.

The road is scheduled to be fully open to traffic by 8 a.m. Friday, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting, according to FDOT.

While the road will be open, construction work is expected to continue in the coming weeks as crews complete some incidental construction, which may have a slight impact on traffic, FDOT said.

Construction on the $90 million 7.3-mile road on the west side of Starke began in August 2016. The new four-lane roadway, which includes interchanges at State Road 100 and State Road 16, will help alleviate some congestion on U.S. 301 through downtown Starke.

U.S. 301 through Starke, depending on the location, carries between 24,000 and 30,000 vehicles each day.

The new roadway is also expected to provide additional capacity for future growth.

More information about the project can be found at www.nflroads.com.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.