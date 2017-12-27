Man sought in armed robbery of Starke McDonald's drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police released a surveillance image Wednesday in the hopes of identifying a man who held up a Starke McDonald's at gunpoint over the weekend.

The man, whose face was hidden by a red bandana, came to the drive-through window about 1 a.m. Dec. 23 and stuck a gun in the cashier's face, according to the Starke Police Department.

The surveillance image appears to show a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and bandana pointing a silver handgun at a restaurant employee.

Police said the man demanded money from the cash drawer and then tried unsuccessfully to make off with the entire cash register. The man took off running when confronted by a male employee.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Sgt. Paul King at either (904) 368-1382 or (904) 966-6161.

