Police: Man exposes himself to child at Walmart

STARKE, Fla. - Officers are looking for a man who exposed himself to a child Thursday night at a Walmart, the Starke Police Department said.

Police on Friday released surveillance images of the man and asked for the public's help identifying him.

Investigators said the man was with another person, and they were possibly traveling in a dark gray Volkswagen Beetle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 904-966-6161.



