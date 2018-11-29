Starke police officer charged with domestic battery resigns

STARKE, Fla. - A Starke Police Department officer resigned Wednesday after he was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault last week.

Sgt. Robert Todd Jordan, 37, is accused of getting into a physical argument with a woman in front of the couple's children. Her exact relationship to Jordan is not clear in the heavily redacted police report.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office arrest report said deputies were called to a home on Thompson Street in Starke after the woman said Jordan kicked down the door when she tried to lock herself in the bedroom with their baby and little girl during the argument.

The woman said Jordan pushed her down five times, then grabbed her by the neck and shoved her up against a wall. She said she fell to the ground when he let go of her neck to grab a gun off the dresser.

The woman told deputies that Jordan said she "was not the killer he was" while he held the gun by his side, and she then grabbed the end of the gun and the magazine fell out. She said she pushed several bullets out of the magazine and then threw it across the room.

She told deputies that as they continued to argue, she grabbed a knife, cutting Jordan's wrist, and was able to escape the room

The woman suffered multiple bruises down her left arm and on her right foot, deputies said.

Deputies said physical evidence inside the home backed up the woman's account of what happened.

Jordan was arrested and released on bond Nov. 21. He was initially placed on paid administrative leave but submitted his resignation Wednesday, according to Maj. Barry Warren with the Starke Police Department.

Jordan had been on the Starke PD force for three years.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help in Northeast Florida, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House: hubbardhouse.org or 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline at 904-354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.net or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

