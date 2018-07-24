Wanted man shot by Bradford County deputy following pursuit

STARKE, Fla. - An armed man wanted in connection with an overnight incident was shot Tuesday afternoon by a Bradford County deputy in the Starke area, authorities said.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, the deputy-involved shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at the end of a pursuit near the RJE Center on Pine Street, which is located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and State Road 16.

There's no word yet on the suspect's condition, but deputies said he was rushed to a hospital.

No deputies were injured.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.