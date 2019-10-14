Woman, child killed in head-on collision

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy and a woman from Starke died Sunday in a head-on collision in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-car crash took place on State Road 100 at Southeast 14th Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Shelby Rosenthal, 29, and Zander Rosenthal, 3, were killed when the Ford minivan they were in crossed the centerline and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck.

A 6-year-old boy in the minivan was also seriously injured in the crash, troopers said. He was transported to UF Health in Gainesville. ​​​

The driver of the Dodge Ram had minor injuries from the crash.

