Woman, child killed in head-on collision

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy and a woman from Starke died Sunday in a head-on collision in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The two-car crash took place on State Road 100 at Southeast 14th Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Shelby Rosenthal, 29, and Zander Rosenthal, 3, were killed when the Ford minivan they were in crossed the centerline and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck.
A 6-year-old boy in the minivan was also seriously injured in the crash, troopers said. He was transported to UF Health in Gainesville.
The driver of the Dodge Ram had minor injuries from the crash.
